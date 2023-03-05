Telangana woman dies after being attacked by a group of 20 monkeys
A 70-year-old woman died after she was allegedly attacked by a group of more than 20 monkeys on March 5
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In a tragic incident, a 70-year-old woman died after she was allegedly attacked by a group of more than 20 monkeys on March 5.
The incident was reported in Telengana.
The victim has been identified as Chataraboina Narsavva of Ramareddy village in Kamareddy district, according to the reports.
This is a developing story. Further details awaited.
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