In a significant move to combat the rising menace of spam calls and messages, telecom service providers have taken decisive action by blacklisting more than 50 entities and disconnecting over 2.75 lakh mobile numbers and telecom resources. This crackdown comes in the wake of stringent directives issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on August 13, aimed at curbing the misuse of telecom networks by unregistered telemarketers.

TRAI's directives mandated immediate cessation of promotional voice calls from unregistered telemarketers, emphasizing that non-compliance would result in severe consequences, including the disconnection and blacklisting of telecom resources for up to two years. The swift response from telecom operators is expected to bring substantial relief to consumers plagued by unsolicited calls and messages.

In a statement, TRAI underscored the importance of these measures, urging all stakeholders to adhere to the new guidelines. The regulator stressed that collective compliance is crucial for creating a more efficient and spam-free telecom environment, benefitting millions of users across the country.

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