NEW DELHI: An alleged teleprompter malfunction during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's World Economic Forum virtual address on Monday has triggered a major controversy.

The teleprompter malfunction occurred during PM’s speech at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda summit online.The incident continued to trend on Twitter at number 1 since then.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, January 18, tweeted: “Even the teleprompter could not take so many lies.” His tweet came after a teleprompter malfunction during PM Narendra Modi’s speech at the World Economic Forum's Davos summit.

After Rahul Gandhi shared the tweet on Tuesday, Twitter users shared an old video of the Congress leader where he can be seen telling mediapersons: “Narendra Modi cannot speak on his own. He reads from a teleprompter that is operated by a controller.”

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During his special address at the Davos Agenda summit, Prime Minister Modi outlined the reforms implemented by his administration to address the country's retrospective taxation problem.

He also mentioned his government's asset monetisation efforts and large-scale infrastructure projects underway in India.

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