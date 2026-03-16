Ten patients killed, several injured in ICU fire at Odisha hospital

At least ten patients died after a fire broke out in an intensive care unit of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in the early hours of March 16, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who visited the hospital soon after the incident, said the blaze erupted in the ICU of the Trauma Care department between 2.30 am and 3 am while critically ill patients were undergoing treatment.

There were 23 patients admitted in the Trauma Care ICU and an adjacent ICU at the time of the incident. Seven patients died in the fire, while three others succumbed to burn injuries or suffocation during evacuation.

“A total of 10 patients have died in the incident,” Majhi told reporters at the hospital.

Around 11 hospital staff members sustained burn injuries while rescuing patients and shifting them to safety. Fire service personnel rushed to the hospital and brought the blaze under control after launching an operation.

Officials said fire personnel, along with hospital staff, police and attendants of patients, evacuated those admitted in the ICU and moved them to other departments of the hospital.

The chief minister said the fire likely originated from a short circuit.

Majhi, accompanied by Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, reviewed the situation at the hospital and met injured patients undergoing treatment.

“I have directed the concerned officers for proper treatment of the injured patients and staff,” he said.

The chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased patient and ordered a judicial probe into the incident. He also directed the Director General of Fire Services to conduct a separate inquiry and submit a report immediately.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the deaths and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. His office said he is expected to visit the hospital.