Tension arose in a village near Margao town in Goa as a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was installed, sparking objections from another group and prompting police intervention to maintain peace, an official reported on Monday.

The incident occurred on the 394th birth anniversary of the Maratha emperor, marked by celebrations across the state. The life-size statue was placed in Sao Jose De Areal village on Sunday, leading to a verbal dispute between two groups.

"The situation is under control, and police personnel have been deployed in the village," reassured Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant.

Goa's social welfare minister, Subhash Phal Desai, visited the village and clarified that the statue was installed on private land with all necessary permissions from the local panchayat, and the deputy collector was informed.

Desai expressed his dismay at any objections, stating, "No one must have any objection to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Some political forces are instigating locals against the installation of the statue."

Local BJP leader Savio Rodrigues, speaking on Monday, emphasized his respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji's contributions to protecting the country. He expressed disappointment that some in Goa were using the statue as a point of contention for communal politics.

Rodrigues highlighted Shivaji's nationalism and urged fellow Indians to draw inspiration from his immense valor and devotion to Bharat Mata (Mother India).