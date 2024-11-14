A massive unrest broke out on November 14 after Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary was allegedly assaulted by Independent candidate Naresh Meena at a polling station in Samravata village, part of the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency. The incident escalated into widespread unrest, leading to clashes, stone-pelting, and arson.

Supporters of Meena reportedly engaged in confrontations with police, resulting in the destruction of multiple vehicles, some set ablaze. Ajmer Range Inspector General of Police, Om Prakash, confirmed that authorities had arrested at least 60 people connected to the disturbances.

According to Prakash, the violence erupted after Meena allegedly slapped SDM Chaudhary, triggering chaos that intensified as police moved to detain the candidate. “Stone pelting and arson broke out late at night during the attempt to arrest Meena. Several vehicles, including police cars, were torched,” Prakash reported. Additional police forces were deployed to regain control of the situation.

Responding to the accusations, Naresh Meena held the district collector and Superintendent of Police responsible for the unrest and defended those arrested as innocent. He stated, “If anyone should be punished, it should be me,” and posted a defiant message on social media, saying, “Main theek hu... na dare the na darenge, aage ki ranniti bata di jayegi (I am fine, I am not scared and will never be, will inform about further plans).”

The violence resulted in significant property damage, with eight four-wheelers and more than two dozen two-wheelers being vandalized or set on fire. Tonk Additional SP Brijendra Singh Bhati confirmed that authorities were assessing the extent of the damage, adding, “We have made a few arrests.”

In response, local officials intensified the police presence to prevent further disruptions. Tonk SP Vikas Sangwan explained that officials were at the polling station to resolve a voting boycott in Samravata village when the incident occurred. He assured that legal measures would be taken against Meena and emphasized that order had been restored, allowing voting to resume peacefully.