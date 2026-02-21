Terror alert in Delhi: Intel warns of threat to key religious places, Red Fort on target list of LeT

Security agencies have sounded a high alert in the national capital following intelligence inputs warning of a possible terror strike near the historic Red Fort, with a temple in the congested Chandni Chowk area suspected to be a potential target.

According to intelligence sources, Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has allegedly kept key religious sites in and around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk on its radar. The group is believed to be plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the area.

Sources indicated that the outfit may be attempting to avenge a February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, and could be planning a major strike in India. Intelligence inputs suggest that prominent temples in the country, particularly high-footfall religious places, could be potential targets.

“Blast alert in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. Terrorists may target a temple in Chandni Chowk. Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting an IED attack. They are planning a major terrorist attack in India to avenge the February 6 mosque blast in Islamabad. Major temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba,” intelligence sources said.

Security has been intensified in sensitive zones of Old Delhi, especially around religious landmarks and crowded marketplaces. Agencies are maintaining heightened surveillance and have increased patrolling in and around the Red Fort and adjoining areas.

The fresh alert comes months after a deadly car explosion near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, which left 12 people dead. The blast, caused by a vehicle laden with explosives near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, triggered fires in several nearby vehicles and sparked widespread panic in the area.

In a related development, a Special NIA court at Patiala House Court on February 13 extended the investigation period by another 45 days to conclude the probe into the November 2025 Delhi blast case.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant while assuring that all necessary preventive measures are being taken to avert any untoward incident.

