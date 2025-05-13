Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian Armed Forces for their exemplary execution of Operation Sindoor, calling it a historic demonstration of India’s integrated defence capability and unwavering resolve against terrorism.

“Every moment of Operation Sindoor is a testament to the strength and synergy of the Indian Armed Forces,” said the Prime Minister, highlighting the seamless coordination among the Army, Navy, Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), and other paramilitary units. “The Navy asserted dominance at sea, the Army secured our borders, and the Air Force executed both offensive and defensive missions with surgical precision.”

Praising India’s growing self-reliance in defence, PM Modi remarked, “India’s air defence systems have withstood multiple conflicts. Indigenous technologies like Akash, bolstered by advanced platforms such as the S-400, have built a formidable defence shield. Our strategic installations and air bases remain untouched—thanks to your vigilance and sacrifice.”

He underscored that this strength was not just tactical but symbolic of India's emerging stature on the global stage.

In a bold warning to nations sponsoring terrorism, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s uncompromising stance, “India has decided three things: If there's a terrorist attack, we will respond on our terms, at our time. We will not be blackmailed by nuclear threats. And we will not differentiate between a terrorist mastermind and the government supporting them.”

He declared that India’s ‘Laxman Rekha’ against terrorism is now non-negotiable and well understood by the international community. “The world is recognising India’s new resolve and new doctrine,” he stated.

Delivering a stern message to anti-India forces, PM Modi asserted, “More than nine terrorist hubs have been reduced to rubble. Over 100 terrorists have been eliminated. If they even dare to look at India with ill intent, they will be destroyed.”

He concluded with a warning to perpetrators of violence, “There is only one response to the spilling of innocent Indian blood — complete destruction.”