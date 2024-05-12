Terrorist associate nabbed with arms cache in J&K's Bandipora
Security forces apprehend a terrorist associate with arms and ammunition in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. The arrest is the result of a joint operation by the Indian Army, Bandipora Police, and CRPF.
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Terrorist associate nabbed with arms cache in J&K's Bandipora
Security forces arrested a terrorist associate along with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on May 12.
In a joint operation, the Indian Army, Bandipora Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) apprehended the associate found in possession of arms and ammunition.
A case has been registered against the arrested individual under relevant laws at the Pethkote police station where the operation took place.
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