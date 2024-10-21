Six migrant workers and a doctor were killed after terrorists, on October 20 evening opened gunfire in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg area, Ganderbal district.

Two workers were injured in the incident.

The terrorists reportedly opened fire at on the camp housing the labourers who were deployed to work an under-construction tunnel in Gund area.

Following the attack, security forces rushed to the attack site and cordoned off the area.

As per initial reports, the workers and doctor were part of the construction team working on the Z Morh tunnel, connecting Gaganeer to Sonamarg in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Officials told news agency PTI that the terrorists, yet to be identified and believed to be at least two, carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening.

Top security officials, including Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi, have reached the spot to assess the situation.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who took oath as the CM juss four days ago, condemned the attack on "unarmed innocent people".

He wrote on his X handle, "Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," Abdullah posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condemned the attack. He stated, "The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."