Terrorists, who ambushed an Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, and left five personnel dead and several others injured, had forced villagers to cook food for them at gunpoint before launching their deadly attack.

The terrorists, equipped with body cameras, aimed to seize the weapons of the Army personnel during the ambush. Despite being injured, the soldiers exhibited immense bravery and thwarted their attempts.

Among those who died in the line of duty, were a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four other Army personnel. The attack took place on the rugged Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road near Badnota village in Kathua district, a region characterised by its challenging terrain and poor road connectivity.

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This assault marks the fifth terror attack in the Jammu region within a month, highlighting a disturbing escalation in terrorist activities.

Sources said that the terrorists deliberately targeted remote areas far from security formations, exploiting the time it takes for reinforcements to arrive due to the difficult terrain and inadequate infrastructure.

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In response to the attack, security agencies have intensified their investigation and over 20 suspects have been detained for questioning by the police as part of the ongoing probe.