Terrorists open fire in J&K's Ganderbal district, two migrant workers shot dead
Two migrant workers were killed and two injured in a terrorist attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack targeted labourers involved in the Z Morh tunnel project.
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Terrorists shot dead two migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on October 20 evening, according to officials.
Two workers were injured in the incident.
The terrorists reportedly opened fire on the camp housing the labourers who were deployed to work an under-construction tunnel at Gund area.
Following the attack, security forces rushed to the attack site and cordoned off the area.
As per initial reports, the workers who were attacked were part of the construction team working on the Z Morh tunnel, connecting Gaganeer to Sonamarg in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
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