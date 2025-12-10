Trump repeats claim of preventing India–Pakistan conflict amid fresh Thailand–Cambodia tensions

United States President Donald Trump on December 9, Tuesday said he would “make a phone call” to address fresh clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, adding that he has already prevented multiple international conflicts during his second term. He made the remarks while addressing supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump once again reiterated his contentious claim that he had halted a military confrontation between India and Pakistan, asserting that he stopped “eight wars” in the past ten months. However, while Trump has repeatedly credited himself for defusing the reported four-day standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in May this year, India, however, has repeatedly rejected Trump's claim.

“In 10 months, I ended eight wars, including Kosovo–Serbia, Pakistan and India. They were going at it… Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Trump said. Referring to the renewed Thailand–Cambodia tension, he added: “Cambodia and Thailand started up today. Tomorrow I have to make a phone call… I’m going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries.”

Trump further told his supporters, “Who else could say, ‘I’m going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries?’”

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "In 10 months, I ended eight wars, including Kosovo-Serbia, Pakistan and India. They were going at it. Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia. Armenia and Azerbaijan. I hate to say this, Cambodia and Thailand started up today. Tomorrow I have… pic.twitter.com/ZpaCA8BzXP — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2025

According to AFP, renewed clashes along the Thailand–Cambodia border, an area historically disputed due to colonial-era demarcation and overlapping claims over ancient temple sites, have led to mass evacuations and multiple casualties. At least 11 people, including Thai soldiers and Cambodian civilians, have died so far, while around half a million people have been forced to flee their homes.

The two countries had previously clashed in July, a five-day confrontation that killed dozens and displaced around 300,000 people before a truce was reached following Trump’s intervention.

