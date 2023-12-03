The Big Fight Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Results for MP, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh today
India TodayNE | Updated: Dec 3, 2023 19:55 IST
Poll counting for four states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh underway with postal ballots being counted first. Mizoram, which also participated in this election cycle, will have its results declared tomorrow honouring the Christian-majority state's observance of Sunday.
Poll counting for four states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh underway with postal ballots being counted first. Mizoram, which also participated in this election cycle, will have its results declared tomorrow honouring the Christian-majority state's observance of Sunday.
These assembly elections, which cover the Hindi heartland, the youngest state in the country, and one of the Seven Sisters in the Northeast, serve as a litmus test for regional political strength and a harbinger for the upcoming national elections.
'Today’s hat-trick has assured hat-trick in 2024,’ says PM Modi
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
As BJP celebrates its win in three states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Some people are even saying that today's hat-trick has guaranteed the hat-trick of 2024."
BJP wins 122 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, set to form government
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
The BJP has won 122 of the total 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The saffron party will come to power in the state again as it crossed the majority mark of 116 seats, as per data from the Election Commission of India. It is also leading on 42 seats. On the other hand, the Congress has won 36 seats and is leading on 29.
The counting of votes is yet to conclude.
'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas sentiment won' says PM Modi
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the BJP's big win in three states and said, "The sentiment of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' has won today." He added that the party's victory is "historical and unprecedented".
Speaking at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, the Prime Minister said, "Today, the resolution of Atmanirbhar Bharat has won, the idea of preference for the deprived has won, the idea of the development of states for the development of the country has won."
BJP achieved grand victory under PM's leadership: JP Nadda
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"Today it is our blessing that BJP has achieved a grand victory under the leadership of PM Modi in the Vidhan Sabha elections," BJP national president JP Nadda said on Sunday after the party secured victories in three of the four states that went to polls recently.
BJP's Venkata Ramana Reddy wins Telangana's Kamareddy, defeats KCR, Revanth Reddy
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
BJP leader Venkata Ramana Reddy has won the Kamareddy seat in Telangana, defeating Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and state Congress chief Revanth Reddy. Ramana Reddy won over KCR by a margin of 6,741 votes. He got a total of 66,652 votes and was 11,736 votes ahead of Revanth Reddy.
Amit Shah, JP Nadda arrive at BJP headquarters in Delhi
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda arrived at the party headquarters in Delhi. The BJP has raced past its rivals and is set to win in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
KCR sends resignation to Telangana Governor, says sources
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has sent his resignation to the Governor through his officer on Special Duty, sources told India Today. KCR is trailing behind BJP's Venkata Ramana Reddy in the Kamareddy seat and leading in the Gajwel seat. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is headed for a defeat as the latest trends show Congress leading in 64 of the total 119 seats in Telangana. The Congress has won in 34 seats while the BRS has won 16.
Assembly election 2023: Union Minister Arjun Munda lauds PM Modi, Amit Shah
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On BJP's lead in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Union Minister Arjun Munda says, "The people have faith in the BJP and PM Modi... Under PM Modi's leadership the BJP regained the trust of the people. The people of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assured to bring the double engine government for the welfare of the states."
Will review why we could not reach people of Madhya Pradesh, says Kamal Nath
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Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said he will meet the defeated party candidates and the MLAs who won and review "why we could not explain our point to the voters of Madhya Pradesh". He said that he accepts the decision made by the people in the election and the Congress will take up its responsibility as the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins Budhni seat
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the Budhni Assembly seat by a margin of 1,04,974 votes, garnering a total of 1,64,951 votes.
Election Commission suspends Telangana top cop for meeting Revanth Reddy
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
The Election Commission of India suspended Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar for meeting state Congress chief Revanth Reddy before the results were declared, sources told India Today. Revanth Reddy is contesting the Assembly elections in the state from the Kamareddy seat. He is trailing behind the BJP candidate Venkata Ramana Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, after the 17th round of counting.
Will fulfill promise of making 'prajalu' Telangana, says Rahul Gandhi
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi celebrated the party's expected victory in Telangana and said it will fulfill the promise of making the state 'prajalu'. One of the primary themes of the Congress's campaign in Telangana was the portrayal of its struggle against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as a battle between those who work for "doralu (landlords)" and those who work for "prajalu (common people)."
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on his way to submit resignation
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur to submit his resignation. As per the latest trends, the BJP is set to defeat the ruling Congress and win the assembly polls in Rajasthan.
Latest trends at 5 pm show BJP crossing majority mark in 3 states
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
As per the data from the Election Commission at 5 pm, the BJP has crossed the majority mark in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Here are the latest numbers:
Rajasthan -- BJP won in 65, leading in 50
Madhya Pradesh -- BJP won in 40, leading in 124
Chhattisgarh -- BJP won in 4, leading in 52
On the other hand, the Congress has won 20 seats in Telangana and is leading in 43.
BJP's Mahant Balaknath wins Rajasthan's Tijara by 6,173 votes
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Mahant Balaknath from the BJP has won the Tijara seat in Rajasthan by a margin of 6,173 votes. He got a total of 1,10,209 votes and beat the Congress candidate, Imran Khan. Khan managed to get 1,04,036 votes.
Balak Nath had described his fight against Imran Khan as an India-Pakistan cricket match.
Several Congress ministers facing defeat in Rajasthan
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
In the ongoing counting process for Rajasthan assembly elections, several Congress ministers find themselves trailing in the initial results:
Khajuwala: Govind Ram Meghwal
Kolayat: Bhanwar Singh Bhati
Sapotra: Ramesh Meena
Lalsot: Prasadilal Meena
Dig-Kumher: Vishvendra Singh
Civil Lines: Pratap Singh Khachariyawas
Sikrai: Mamta Bhupesh
Bansoor: Shakuntala Rawat
Kotputli: Rajendra Yadav
Bikaner West: BD Kalla
Anta: Pramod Jain Bhaya
'Not saddened but disappointed', says BRS leader KT Rama Rao
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao congratulated the Congress party for its win in Telangana and said, "Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us." He added that he was grateful to the people of Telangana for choosing the BRS and allowing it to form government for two consecutive terms.
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets "The election results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh show that the people of India have faith only in the politics of good governance and development, their faith is in BJP. I heartily thank the family members of all these states, especially the mothers, sisters, daughters and our young voters, for showering their love, trust and blessings on the BJP..."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Telangana
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"Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of each and every BJP Karyakarta." tweets PM Modi
'Defeat shows we were not completely successful...', says Ashok Gehlot
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Following the Congress party's impending defeat in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public."
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