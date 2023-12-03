Poll counting for four states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh underway with postal ballots being counted first. Mizoram, which also participated in this election cycle, will have its results declared tomorrow honouring the Christian-majority state's observance of Sunday.

These assembly elections, which cover the Hindi heartland, the youngest state in the country, and one of the Seven Sisters in the Northeast, serve as a litmus test for regional political strength and a harbinger for the upcoming national elections.