'The country needs him': CJP urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on July 22 appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike, saying his protest had inspired students across the country while assuring him that the campaign over alleged examination irregularities would continue until its demands were fulfilled.

In an open letter, the organisation urged Wangchuk to prioritise his health, stating that his sacrifice had already galvanised thousands of students to join the movement.

"With great respect and gratitude, we request you to please end your fast. Your sacrifice has inspired thousands of students across the country," the letter said.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 25 days after joining the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in support of students seeking accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms to the examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Referring to the July 20 Sansad Chalo mobilisation, the CJP said students from several states had travelled to Delhi to back the movement. It added that while Wangchuk had shown the struggle was "bigger than any one person" and that "students deserve justice", his health had become a matter of concern.

The organisation also reiterated that the agitation would continue regardless of whether Wangchuk ended his fast.

"We promise that this struggle will not end with your fast. We will continue the protests and take this fight forward until our demands for examination justice are met," the letter said.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke echoed the appeal in a post on X, urging Wangchuk to call off his fast.

"The country needs him, and his life is far too precious to be put at further risk. The peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until our demands are met," Dipke wrote.

In another post, Dipke highlighted that Wangchuk's hunger strike had entered its 25th day and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the issue.

"It's Day 25 of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. The PM is yet to break his silence," he said, adding that "Politics is not just about doing election rallies and winning elections. It's about being accountable and answerable to people."

Dipke also questioned why the Prime Minister had not reached out to Wangchuk, criticised the police action against protesting students during the proposed Sansad Chalo march, and asked why Dharmendra Pradhan continued in office amid the controversy surrounding the alleged examination irregularities.

Wangchuk, who joined the protest on June 28, was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital following a Delhi High Court order. He has continued his hunger strike from the hospital, while the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar has carried on despite the police crackdown on demonstrators earlier this week.