The Crayons Network, on February 9 announced multiple account wins, thereby starting 2023 with a bang! The agency won marquee mandates including National Skill Development Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, BPTP and Som Distillers – through multi-agency pitching process.

The agency opened 2023 by onboarding - National Skill Development Corporation – with a mandate to transform the brand notion and strengthen the connection with India’s youth.

Apart from the strategic approach, the agency’s in-depth knowledge and experience in handling government businesses played a vital role in the final selection for taking over its social media mandate.

In the last six months, an important milestone has been the transition from ‘Transforming the skill landscapes’ to ‘Reimagine Future’ regarding the overall brand positioning.

Crayons also won the social media mandate for Tata Sons, India’s most reputed business group. The agency’s brand strategy and comprehensive creative thinking favoured the pitch.

In the past couple of years, the agency has handled and executed multiple prestigious campaigns for the Tata Group. Recently, Crayons worked on the Tata Mumbai Marathon campaign, which serves as a case study in awareness and engagement.

Under the Tata brand umbrella last year, Croma appointed Crayons Advertising to handle its creative mandate. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

The agency's mandate is to help set Croma apart in a highly saturated communication space. The Crayons Network also launched and conceptualised ‘Wings of Change’ for Air India’s takeover campaign.

“Most of the recent account wins cater to our integrated ad tech proposition and have come against large global agencies following multi-agency pitch process”, said Kunal Lalani, Founder & Managing Director, Crayons Advertising.

“This, in turn, highlights two key factors differentiating us amidst a sea of competition in the space. First, being a homegrown agency enables us to communicate in a much more relatable manner to consumers across Bharat and India.

Second, all the new pitches won are integrated campaigns with a high component of ad tech-driven services – an area in which we have invested and developed expertise in the past three years. We thank our clients for reposing trust in our abilities and will continue to deliver creative, innovative, and high-quality campaigns in the future,” added Kunal

The agency also bagged Indian Oil Corporation’s Social Media mandate at the start of January 2023 – through a competitive pitch process against stalwarts and veterans from the industry, including FCB ULKA, Grey, Wunderman Thompson and Rediffusion.

Since then, the agency has launched the highly engaging “Return of the Cheetah” campaign across multiple platforms, including print, OOH and digital – highlighting its execution speed as an agile agency.

Crayons also onboarded Som Distillers, one of the leading alcoholic beverage manufacturers in India. The agency would work on integrated marketing mandates across the company’s brand portfolio.

In the real estate sector, a unique brand proposition by The Crayons Network helped bag one of the North-India’s premier real estate firm BPTP’s new residential project. Launching with innovative end-to-end technology-enabled services - a project for Delhi’s first ever AI-integrated green housing community by BPTP.

This aligns with the agency’s evolution to deliver phygital, experiential and engagement-driven campaigns, owing to its diverse capabilities.

Crayons Advertising Limited is a full-fledged innovative advertising solution with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Lucknow. The company’s founder Mr. Lalani started the journey of advertising media services in 1986 by pitching advertisement assignments from renowned brands.

Today, Crayons offers an end-to-end ad-tech communication solutions platform for advertising media services consisting of print media, electronic media, and outdoor media services, which cover advertisement modes such as newspapers, brochures, magazines, television channels, FM channels and display of outdoor hoardings etc.

The team of talented and passionate creatives at Crayons can handle projects of any scale and complexity as they have experience in advertising.

Being India’s largest homegrown integrated agency, Crayons offers a complete range of designing, media and printing services. Crayons creates and executes advertising campaigns across various media to help its clients’ businesses and brands grow. The Company has delivered hundreds of stories in the form of advertising campaigns across multiple media in the past 36 years for marquee domestic and international clientele.

The agency has won numerous awards across sectors and markets, highlighting its ability to deliver efficient, innovative and creative mandates encompassing the sentiments of Bharat and India.