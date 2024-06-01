Despite extremely high demand of power, coal stocks at Thermal Power Plants continues to be more than 45 MT, which is 30% higher compared to last year. The stocks are sufficient to meet the requirement of 19 days.

During the month of May 2024, the average daily depletion at the Thermal Power Plant end has been only 10,000 tonnes per day. This has been made possible by ensuring smooth and adequate logistic arrangements for supply of coal.

The mechanism of the Sub-Group comprising representatives from the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Railways, and Power Generating companies plays an effective role in maintaining an efficient supply chain.

Coal Production growth is more than 8% over last year. The stock at the mine pit-head is over 100 MT resulting in adequate coal to power sector.

The Ministry of Railways has ensured 9% average growth in the daily availability of railway rakes. Evacuation through coastal shipping has also seen significant growth as traditionally coal was being transported via Paradip port only.

Now under proper coordination as per coal logistics policy, it has resulted in evacuation of coal through Dhamra and Gangavaran ports also.

The infrastructural augmentation in the railway network has significantly contributed to the faster movement of rakes from Son Nagar to Dadri. Therefore, it has seen more than 100% improvement in turnaround time.

Ministry of Coal is geared up to ensure adequate availability of coal at Thermal Power Plants during monsoon season. It is expected that on 1st July 2024, more than 42MT of coal will be kept available at the Thermal Power Plant end.