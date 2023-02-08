Amid the weeklong preparations for Valentine’s Day, which has kicked up across the country, the Animal Welfare Board of India has urged people to even observe February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’, highlighting the benefits of Cows and how the animal is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy.

“We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, and represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as ‘Kamdhenu’ and ‘Gaumata’ because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity”, stated the notice by the Animal Welfare Board.

Enumerating the benefits of the cow, the board has urged people to observe February 14 also as ‘Cow Hug Day’ keeping in mind the importance of mother cows and spreading positivity.

While speaking to India Today NE legal advisor of the Animal Welfare Board of India, Advocate Vikram Chandravanshi said, “The motto behind this is to encourage people to show compassion towards animals. To encourage the general public to know the benefits of the Cow. As you know, people are slowly shifting away from their traditions due to the influence of western culture, so it is an effort on our part to reignite among the public the lost interest in their culture. As we observe Yoga day and various such initiatives by several ministries have been undertaken, likewise, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in association with the Animal Welfare Board of India have undertaken this initiative of observing Cow Hug Day”.

The board stated that preserving the cow would help in saving the Vedic traditions that are on the “verge of extinction” due to the progress of “western culture.





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