Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced alarm over what he described as a potential breach of the ceasefire, following reports of multiple explosions across Srinagar city late this evening.

Expressing his apprehension in a public statement, Abdullah remarked, “What has happened to the ceasefire? Explosions are being heard all over Srinagar. This doesn’t look like a ceasefire. Air defence units positioned within the city have reportedly opened fire.”

The remarks come amid growing unease in the Valley, as residents reported hearing loud blasts near sensitive zones of the city. While the exact cause of the explosions remains unclear, the development has raised fresh questions about the stability of the ceasefire arrangement between India and Pakistan.

Security forces have been placed on heightened alert, though officials have not issued any detailed statement regarding the nature of the incident.

Earlier today, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that a conversation had taken place between Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and his Indian counterpart at 15:35 hours. During the exchange, both sides reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to cease all forms of firing and military activity—on land, in the air, and at sea—effective from 17:00 hours IST today.



