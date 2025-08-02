"Those who attack India will not survive even in hell": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public rally in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Saturday, lashed out at the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) for their criticism of Operation Sindoor, alleging that the opposition parties were showing sympathy for terrorists and echoing the sentiments of Pakistan.

Referring to recent political statements questioning the military operation, PM Modi said, “Everyone understands that Pakistan is deeply disturbed. But Congress and SP seem more affected by Pakistan’s pain than our own. The masters of terrorists are crying there, and Congress and SP are crying here, seeing their condition.”

This marked PM Modi’s first visit to Varanasi since the Pahalgam terror attack in April that triggered Operation Sindoor. Emphasizing India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, the Prime Minister declared, “Those who dare to attack India will not be spared—not even if they hide in ‘paatal lok’ (netherworld).”

He also took sharp aim at Congress MP Praniti Shinde, who recently referred to Operation Sindoor as a “tamasha” (drama). Reacting strongly, Modi said, “Congress is repeatedly insulting the bravery of our armed forces. Calling Operation Sindoor a tamasha is not only disrespectful to our forces but also an insult to the sacred sindoor worn by Indian women. This level of shamelessness is unacceptable.”

Further targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for raising doubts about the timing of Operation Mahadev, PM Modi accused him of indulging in vote-bank politics at the cost of national security.