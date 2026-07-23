'Those who harm the future of our youth will not be spared': PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 23 announced that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure the speedy trial of those involved in examination paper leaks, as protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations continue across the country.

In a post on X on July 23, Modi said the government had directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps to establish fast-track courts.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth," the Prime Minister said, adding that the courts would ensure "swift and stringent punishment" for those involved in paper leaks.

He said the move was part of a series of measures aimed at safeguarding students' interests and warned that "those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

The announcement comes amid an ongoing protest led by activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. The agitation has demanded accountability in the examination system, reforms in the education sector and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On July 22, Wangchuk said he was prepared to end his fast if the Centre gave an "unequivocal assurance" that students and young people who participated in the protests would not face any punitive or retaliatory action.

In a letter addressed to Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk said the ministers, who met him at Medanta Hospital on Tuesday night, had assured him that the government would positively consider two of his other key demands — adequate compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy, and a meaningful discussion in Parliament on examination reforms, including consideration of the education minister's resignation.

"Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement," Wangchuk wrote, adding that their only "offence" had been to demand "a fair and accountable education system".

He said he would end his hunger strike if such an assurance was provided.

"If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians," he said. "In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely."

Sharing the letter on X, Wangchuk said he would also urge students protesting peacefully to suspend their agitation and begin a dialogue with the Centre once the assurance was issued.

Referring to the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march, Wangchuk claimed the demonstration remained peaceful despite what he described as excessive police action and argued that participants should not face legal consequences for exercising their democratic rights.

He also said around 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had written to him, while several leaders had personally appealed to him to end his fast.

Earlier on July 22, a delegation of Opposition MPs, including Congress MP Vivek Tankha, CPI(M) MP John Brittas and Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose, met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital and urged him to end his hunger strike. In a joint letter, they assured him that examination reforms and accountability in the education sector would be raised in Parliament and pledged to oppose any coercive action against students participating in peaceful protests.

Wangchuk is currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital after being shifted from Safdarjung Hospital following directions from the Delhi High Court.