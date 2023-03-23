Following several arrests made for posters that came up in Delhi demanding removal of PM Modi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 23 said that those putting up posters against him should not be arrested.

Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, “These people have put up posters against me in Delhi. I have no objection on this. In a democracy, the public has every right to express their view in favour of or against their leader. Those who put up posters against me should not be arrested”.

The posters against Kejriwal were put up by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the leader of the BJP. In them, he said that Kejriwal was "corrupt" and "dishonest." He has committed fraud in the excise, health, and education departments. Sirsa said, "We are sincere people who are not afraid to admit that we have put up posters against him."

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it will launch a "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" campaign on Thursday from the Jantar Mantar in this location in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Wednesday that the party will hold a public meeting that will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

The Aam Aadmi Party (APP) is scheduled to launch its "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" (Remove Modi, Save the Nation) campaign on March 23 afternoon. This comes just one day after the police filed a number of FIRs, the majority of which were for public defacing, following the appearance of posters calling for PM Modi to step down. Additionally, four people have been detained.



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