Three arrested in Uttar Pradesh for killing of Bengal CM Suvendu’s aide

Three persons, including one from Bihar, have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, an aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, police said on Monday, May 11.

The arrests were made by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe Rath’s killing, which took place in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district on the night of May 6. Investigators tracked digital evidence and interstate links before carrying out the operation in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

According to police, one of the arrested accused has been identified as Vishal Srivastava, a resident of Pandiyapatti in Bihar’s Buxar district. The other two accused are from Uttar Pradesh. Investigators suspect that one of them may be a sharpshooter involved in the crime.

A senior police officer described the arrests as a major breakthrough in the case, saying the probe indicated that the assailants had come from outside West Bengal. Acting on technical surveillance, digital tracking, and intelligence inputs, SIT members were dispatched to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, leading to the arrests.

Police suspect that at least eight people were involved in planning and executing the murder. Preliminary findings suggest that the attackers had conducted detailed reconnaissance before targeting Rath.