Three prominent hotels in Bengaluru, including The Oterra, received threatening emails indicating the possibility of a bomb blast, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East Bengaluru.

Upon receiving information about the menacing emails, action was taken by the Bengaluru Police, who deployed bomb disposal and detection teams to the affected locations.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a similar threat directed towards North Block, housing the Ministry of Home Affairs, which was later determined to be a hoax.

The city of Delhi had faced a spate of such hoax bomb threat emails in April, targeting schools in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengaluru, causing widespread panic before being debunked as false alarms.

Concerns regarding the adequacy of measures to address such threats have been amplified, prompting the Delhi High Court to demand a comprehensive report on the matter. In response, the Delhi Police submitted a detailed report on May 17, outlining the deployment of multiple bomb disposal squads and detection teams across various ranges in the city.

With a significant number of schools falling under the jurisdiction of different ranges, petitioners have raised apprehensions about the lack of a cohesive action plan to safeguard students and educational institutions.

In light of the recent surge in transnational organized cybercrimes originating from South East Asian nations like Cambodia, the government has taken proactive steps by forming an inter-ministerial committee comprising law enforcement and intelligence agencies.