At least three coaches of the North East Superfast train (12506) derailed at Raghunathpur railway station in the Buxar district.

The train, coming from Anand Vihar in Delhi, was on its way to Kamakhya Junction in Assam's Guwahati when the incident occurred.

According to details obtained, two to three AC bogies have overturned and fallen on the track.

"Some coaches of train number 12506 North East Express going from Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya derailed at 21.35 today near Raghunathpur station of Danapur division. Helpline number PNBE - 9771449971, DNR - 8905697493, ARA - 8306182542, COML CNL - 7759070004", says CPRO, Northern Railways.

No casualties have been reported till now. This is a breaking story, more details awaited.