Three dead, several injured in stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha
Three people died and several were injured in a stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha. Authorities are investigating the cause and urging calm and safety adherence among devotees
Advertisement
Credit: PTI
At least three persons were killed and around 50 others injured in a stampede that took place near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha’s Puri on Sunday, a senior official said.
The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple, Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain said.
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the condition of six people is critical, he said.
The deceased were identified as Basanti Sahu from Bolagarh, and Premakant Mohanty and Pravati Das from Balipatna.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and an investigation is underway. (PTI)
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today