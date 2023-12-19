The Jammu and Kashmir police have registered three FIRs against ten foreigners (Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals) and their facilitators for illegally procuring Indian identity documents.

The documents procured by the illegal foreigners were Domicile Certificates, Aadhaar Cards and illegally staying i Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir police.

The police while speaking to the media said that after conducting a detailed discrete enquiry regarding illegally stay of foreigners (Rohingyas and Bangladeshi) at various locations of this district, a case under relevant provisions of law has been registered against the accused persons, Raheela Begum, Shakeela Begum, Jahan Ara, Meem Bano and Muskan Banoo — all residents of Myanmar.

Similarly, a case under relevant provisions of law has been registered at police staion of Gandoh against Rohingyas and their facilitators — Zavaira Begum, Shabnam Begum, Noor Bhar and Zeenat Begum — all residents of Myanmar.

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