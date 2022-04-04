Three kangaroos were rescued by foresters from different parts of Jalpaiguri in North Bengal on Friday evening.

A dead joey (baby kangaroo) was found in Nepali Bustee near the Farabari area of Siliguri town on Saturday.

Baikunthapur Forest Division Ranger Sanjay Dutta said that an investigation has been initiated into the entire matter.

The kangaroos were sent to the Bengal Safari Park for treatment and rehabilitation.

Foresters suspect an animal smuggling racket, which was transporting the animals from the Northeast to some other place in the country.

Baikunthapur Forest Division Ranger Sanjay Dutta said that the Kangaroos had some serious injuries on their bodies. A team has been formed to probe the matter.

A team of special officers have started investigating the matter.