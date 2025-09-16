Three killed, two rescued as landslide hits Mandi’s Nihri, heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal

At least three people lost their lives and two others were rescued after debris from an adjoining cliff collapsed onto a house in the Nihri area of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, following heavy overnight rainfall.



Confirming the incident to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi, Sakshi Verma, said: “Three people died, while two others were rescued. The rescue teams rushed to the spot, and operations are still underway.”



The relentless downpour, which began Monday night, has triggered widespread damage in the region. In Dharampur town, flash floods inundated the bus stand, sweeping away several buses and vehicles, police added.



The continuous rainfall has not only caused landslides and flash floods but also led to severe disruption of road connectivity, leaving locals stranded and emergency services stretched. Authorities have urged people to remain vigilant and avoid traveling to vulnerable areas.



Rescue teams, including police, disaster response units, and local volunteers, are engaged in relief operations. Officials said efforts are underway to clear debris and restore normalcy, even as heavy rainfall continues in parts of Mandi district.