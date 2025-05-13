Three terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with security forces in the Shukroo forest area of Keller, located in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the dense forest region early Tuesday. As the operation progressed, terrorists opened fire on the joint team of police and army personnel, prompting a brief but intense exchange of gunfire. All three LeT operatives were killed. Their identities are yet to be officially confirmed.

This operation coincides with a broader crackdown on terror elements in the region, particularly in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Authorities have stepped up efforts to locate the perpetrators of that incident, releasing sketches of three suspects believed to be involved.

Posters have appeared across Pulwama district offering a Rs 20 lakh reward for actionable information on each of the three wanted terrorists: Hussain Thoker from Anantnag, and two foreign operatives identified as Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai and Hasim Musa alias Suleiman. All are affiliated with the LeT.

In April, the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out coordinated raids across Srinagar, targeting Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and suspected associates of banned terror outfits. These actions were part of investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and form part of a wider strategy to dismantle local support networks.

The latest encounter also follows India’s successful cross-border Operation Sindoor, which reportedly neutralised nearly 100 militants at key terror facilities in Pakistan, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar training camp in Muridke.