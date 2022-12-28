At least three terrorists were killed in Kashmir's Sidhra in an encounter by security forces on December 28.

As per reports, the terrorists were in a truck when the exchange of fire took place.

The three terrorists have now been killed and the body of one of the terrorists has been retrieved from the encounter site.

Notably, this comes just one day after police defused a 15-kilogram improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Udhampur district.

According to officials, a major terror plan was averted when the cylindrical-shaped IED 300-400 grams of explosives, seven 7.62 mm cartridges, and five detonators were recovered in the Basantgard area.

The reports further claimed that the police have also recovered a coded sheet and letter pad page of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ad detained a suspect.

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