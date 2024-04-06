Three naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh, weapons seized
Three naxalites were killed in a cross-fire with security forces in a dense forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, bordering Telangana, as per a senior police official.
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Three naxalites were killed in a cross-fire with security forces in a dense forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, bordering Telangana, as per a senior police official.
The confrontation occurred in Pujari Kanker forest along the interstate border, during an operation conducted by Greyhounds, the elite anti-Naxal force of Telangana.
A team from Chhattisgarh police was also deployed in the area providing auxiliary support to the Greyhounds team.
Also read: Chhattisgarh: Six Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur
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