Three naxalites were killed in a cross-fire with security forces in a dense forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, bordering Telangana, as per a senior police official.

The confrontation occurred in Pujari Kanker forest along the interstate border, during an operation conducted by Greyhounds, the elite anti-Naxal force of Telangana.

A team from Chhattisgarh police was also deployed in the area providing auxiliary support to the Greyhounds team.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: Six Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur