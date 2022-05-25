Three Pakistani militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A cop also lost his life in the encounter which took place at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area in the north Kashmir district.

Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, said the encounter took place at one of the ‘nakas’ (checkpoints) laid by the security forces across the valley.

“There were nakas across Kashmir today (Wednesday). At one such naka at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area, there was a chance encounter (with militants). Three Pakistani JeM terrorists were killed,” the IGP told reporters.

He said a policeman was also killed in the encounter. Although the loss of one of the police officers was tragic, the killing of the three terrorists was a major success, Kumar said.

“The three terrorists could have come to Srinagar and carried out some big attack,” he said.

The IGP said the terrorists were active in the hilly areas of Gulmarg for the last three to four months.

“We were regularly tracking them,” he said, adding, so far this year, 22 Pakistani terrorists have been killed in various encounters with security forces.

When asked about the Tuesday attack in the city's Soura area, in which a cop was killed and his daughter was injured, the IGP stated two local Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were responsible.

“Adil from Ganderbal, a local commander of TRF/LeT, and another newly-recruited terrorist, are behind the killing. We will neutralise them soon,” he said.

He said the slain cop's daughter was being treated in a hospital and that her condition was stable.

Kumar urged society to condemn such attacks, saying that the time has come for terrorists' families to take to the streets and speak out against terrorism.