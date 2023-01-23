The 74 Republic Day Parade will be conducted on 26 Jan 2023. The Parade will march from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort, through the traditional route of Kartavya Path.

President Droupadi Murmu will take the salute. The Indian Army will be represented by Mounted Columns of 61 Cavalry, nine Mechanised Columns, six Marching Contingents and a fly past by helicopters of Army Aviation.

Three Param Vir Chakra and three Ashok Chakra awardees will participate in this year's Parade. Before commencement of the Parade, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying homage to the fallen brave hearts by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The Parade will start at 10:30 am hours with the National Salute. Duration of the parade will be 90 minutes.

The highlights of the parade are :-

(a) President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El –Sisi will be the Special Guest for the Parade.

(b) Egyptian Army is participating as a Foreign Contingent.

(c) All Indian Army equipment on display is Made in India.

(d) The 21 Gun Salute will be through indigenously made 105 mm Indian Field Guns (IFGs). The ammunition has also been produced indigenously.

(e) There will be 16 marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Central Para Mil Forces, Delhi Police, NCC, NSS along with Nineteen Mil, Pipes and Drums Bands.

(f) 27 Tableaux of various States, Departments & Armed Forces will be participating.

(g) Cultural Performance by gp of 475 artists selected through 'Vande Bharatam' competition.

(h) A team of “Daredevils” Motor Cycle Riders from Corps of Signals co-led by a woman officer will be part of the parade.

(j) For the first time women will form part of BSF Camel Contingent.

(k) Flypast by 44 aircrafts of the Indian Air Force.

(l) Participation of 25 Rashtriye Bal Puraskar Vijetas.

(m) Indigenously produced Prachand, a multi-role, light attack helicopter will also be part of the Indian Air Force fly past.

Also Read: Assam’s Republic Day tableau to showcase Rang Ghar, Shiva Dol

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, AVSM, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area will be the Parade Commander. Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff Delhi Area will be the Second - in - Command of the Parade.