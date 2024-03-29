Residents across seven northeastern states are advised to brace for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a warning for inclement weather. The alert spans from March 29 onwards and encompasses Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

According to the IMD forecast, rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is highly probable over the aforementioned states on March 29, with an expected increase thereafter. Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, while isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated in certain areas, including Assam and Meghalaya, from March 30 to April 1.

Additionally, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar are expected to witness rainfall during specific periods. Odisha may experience isolated light to moderate rainfall on March 29 and 30, while West Bengal's rainfall forecast spans March 29 to April 1. Jharkhand is expected to receive rainfall on March 30, and Bihar on March 30 and 31.

The weather systems contributing to these conditions include cyclonic circulations over south Assam and Odisha, as well as a Western Disturbance over Iran and neighboring regions. These systems are likely to result in widespread light to moderate rainfall across various states, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in certain regions.

Furthermore, parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are also expected to experience rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning during specific periods as per the IMD forecast.