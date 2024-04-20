Amid escalating tensions surrounding the dietary and medical treatment of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his incarceration in Tihar jail, the latest report from the jail authorities has contradicted claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The report, submitted to Delhi Lieutenant Governor, revealed that doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital did not indicate any requirement for insulin in Kejriwal's treatment regimen.

The report disclosed that Kejriwal's blood sugar levels were within acceptable parameters, with no alarming readings recorded. Instead of insulin, the medical specialists at RML Hospital advised oral anti-diabetic drugs for the Chief Minister's treatment. This revelation comes in direct opposition to AAP's assertion that Kejriwal was denied insulin, alleging a conspiracy to harm him.

The controversy deepened as the Enforcement Directorate, the agency responsible for Kejriwal's arrest in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor probe, informed the court of alleged efforts by Kejriwal to consume high-sugar foods to potentially manipulate his medical condition for bail on health grounds.

The Tihar jail authorities stated that Kejriwal had voluntarily ceased insulin intake prior to his arrest, following an insulin-reversal program. The medical report from RML Hospital further reiterated that no insulin prescription was advised during Kejriwal's consultations on April 10th and 15th, with only oral anti-diabetic medication recommended.

However, the jail administration's letter to AIIMS highlighted Kejriwal's consumption of high-sugar items, including sweets, fruits, and sweetened beverages, which raised concerns about his dietary habits during imprisonment.

In response to the allegations, AAP defended Kejriwal's dietary choices, asserting that the sweets consumed were made with artificial sweeteners permissible for diabetic patients. Additionally, they clarified that Kejriwal's consumption of poori-aloo was a customary practice during the Navratri festival.

Delhi Minister Atishi refuted the jail's report, citing Kejriwal's longstanding dependence on insulin, even up to the day preceding his incarceration. Atishi accused the jail administration of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to endanger Kejriwal's health, labeling it an attempt to murder the Chief Minister.