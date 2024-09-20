The controversy surrounding the alleged contamination of the famous Tirupati laddoo has escalated, with the central government seeking a detailed report, while former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy denied allegations of adulteration during his tenure. The Tirupati temple management has revealed disturbing test results, showing contamination in the sacred prasadam, including the presence of animal fats.

The iconic SriVari Laddu, offered as 'Naivedhyam' at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, attracts over 60,000 devotees daily. Recent lab reports revealed that the laddoos contained pig fat, beef tallow, and other adulterants. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu accused Jagan Reddy of overseeing the adulteration, a claim Reddy vehemently denied, calling it "political propaganda."

Reddy’s YSR Congress Party has moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking an independent investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, the central government has requested a report from the state, with Union Health Minister JP Nadda confirming that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will review the findings.