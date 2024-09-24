Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and acclaimed actor Prakash Raj have ignited a heated debate over the controversial use of animal fat in the famed Tirupati Laddu. The dispute escalated on social media, with Kalyan accusing the film industry of trivializing significant issues concerning religion.

While in Vijayawada to perform a purification ritual as part of his 11-day 'Prayaschitta Diksha', Kalyan took a stand on the sanctity of Hindu practices, asserting, “I am addressing the sanctity of Hinduism and issues like food adulteration. Why should I not speak about these matters?” He emphasized the importance of mutual respect regarding secularism and criticized Raj for questioning his credentials. “The film industry should not make light of this issue; I am serious about Sanatana Dharma,” Kalyan added.

In response, Prakash Raj stated that he was currently shooting abroad but would address Kalyan’s remarks upon his return. He urged the Deputy CM to reconsider his statements, asserting that Kalyan had misinterpreted his earlier comments.

The controversy stems from allegations of animal fat—specifically fish oil, pork fat, and beef fat—being mixed into the Tirupati Balaji Prasad, leading Kalyan to call for the formation of a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' to address such issues nationwide. He asserted that many questions remain unanswered regarding the practices of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the governance of temple matters under the current YCP government.

Also Read: Tirupati laddu controversy: Temple undergoes purification amid animal fat allegations