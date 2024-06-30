The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has resolved the contract termination issue concerning 55 faculty members and 60 non-teaching staff across its campuses. The individuals were engaged under programs funded by the Tata Education Trust (TET) on a contractual basis for specific durations.

The issue arose due to the completion of their contractual terms, necessitating the issuance of discontinuation letters. However, following fruitful discussions, TISS has secured assurance from TET regarding the release of necessary funds. This assurance includes the commitment to provide funds for the salaries of project/program faculty and non-teaching staff.

In a formal communication addressed to all affected personnel, TISS Registrar issued a letter, numbered Admn/5(1) TET-Faculty & Staff/2024, dated June 28, 2024, withdrawing the earlier communication of termination. Staff members are instructed to continue their roles as usual, with salaries expected to be disbursed upon receipt of the TET Support Grant by the institute.