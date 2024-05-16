Passengers aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Vadodara were alarmed when a note with the word 'bomb' written on it was discovered in the aircraft's bathroom, sparking concern at Delhi's IGI airport on Wednesday evening.

The discovery occurred on Wednesday evening, just as the flight was preparing for take-off at 7 pm. Upon spotting the suspicious note, the crew alerted authorities, leading to a thorough search of the aircraft.

Security personnel conducted an inspection of the flight but found no evidence of any explosives or imminent threat. Despite the false alarm, the incident sparked concern among passengers and crew members.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into the origins of the note and the circumstances surrounding its placement on the aircraft.