Former cricketer and Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad tweeted a photoshopped image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 21. Kirti Azad insinuated that PM Modi was wearing a woman's dress during his recent visit to Shillong by using a photograph of him dressed in a traditional Meghalayan attire. The chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, slammed him for insulting the culture of Meghalaya.

It's worth noting that Kirti Azad added a derogatory caption to this image when he shared it on Twitter. "It's neither male nor female," wrote Kirti Azad. It's just the fashion priest." Kirti Azad allegedly referred to the Prime Minister as a transgender or cross-dresser. In his tweet, Azad included an image of PM Modi dressed in a Khasi attire, along with an image purportedly showing that the attire PM is wearing is actually ladies' attire, which is available for online sale at a significant discount on an e-commerce platform.

A quick glance will reveal that there is no such web listing for "women's clothes," nevertheless. To disparage the PM, Kirti Azad posted a photoshopped photograph. He copied and pasted the image of the Khasi clothing that PM Modi was wearing onto a screenshot of a listing for a "Multi floral embroidered dress" on the Shop Pay e-commerce platform that featured a model wearing a flowery dress. It is obvious from the poorly done picture alteration that it is the same clothing, and that two images were combined to make the photoshopped image.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, responded to the TMC official on Twitter with the statement, "It is saddening to watch how Kirti Azad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and making fun of our indigenous dress. If TMC agrees with his viewpoints, they urgently need to say so. Their silence will be interpreted as tacit endorsement, and the populace will not pardon them.

The image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in this photoshopped photo is from his most recent trip to Meghalaya. On Sunday, December 18, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at a North Eastern Council (NEC) gathering in Shillong. The gathering was held to commemorate the North Eastern Council's formal inauguration in 1972 and its golden jubilee. During this programme, PM Modi was spotted wearing Khasi clothing.

PM Narendra Modi attended the conference in Shillong wearing a traditional Khasi garment and a traditional Garo cap because he is well known for honouring local traditions and donning native attire while visiting different parts of India. The PM's attire showed respect for the two largest tribes in Meghalaya, the Khasi and Garo. However, the TMC leader is using that as an opportunity to denigrate both the Meghalayan tradition and the prime minister.

