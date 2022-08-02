Mahua Moitra, a member of the Trinamool Congress, was caught hiding her Louis Vuitton handbag on Monday when a debate on the issue of rising inflation was underway in the Lok Sabha.

A viral video showed Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar speaking in the Lok Sabha and Mahua Moitra sitting next to her. A few seconds later, just as Kakoli is heard saying "mehengai", Mahua Moitra is seen putting her Louis Vuitton bag down on the ground and the clip created an uproar on social media as netizens attacked and trolled her over the irony of the situation and "hypocrisy".

A spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shaina Nana Chudasama or Shaina NC, made fun of Mahua Moitra over her expensive designer bag by asking, "Aur kitne acche din chahiye?"

TMC MP Mahua Moitra hides her expensive Louis Vuitton bag, while one of her colleagues was giving her parliament speech on prise rise.



The handbag is believed to be of Rs 1.6 Lakh!



Aur Kitne Acche din Chahiye @MahuaMoitra ? pic.twitter.com/o4bu0KSW4L — Shaina Chudasama Munot (@ShainaNC) August 2, 2022

It’s okay to own a Louis Vuitton worth 1.6 lakh but why are you hiding it under the table as soon as debate starts. May be you are not hiding your bag you are hiding your hypocrisy Madam...#MahuaMoitra pic.twitter.com/olPlVVETZD — koustav ghosh (@k4koustav) August 2, 2022

It’s okay to own a Louis Vuitton but to hide it under the table as soon as debate on inflation starts is fakery of another level 😂 #MahuaMoitra — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) August 2, 2022

Mahua Moitra took to Twitter when the drama started. She shared a collage of images showing her going to Parliament on several occasions while carrying the same Louis Vuitton bag.

"Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge…," Mahua Moitra tweeted.

Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019.



Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge… pic.twitter.com/2YOWst8j98 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 2, 2022

Some netizens supported Mahua Moitra, saying that she always carries the same bag to Parliament.

Swara Bhaskar showing her support to Mahua Moitra tweeted, "Another unimaginative attempt by #Poopindia to discredit an independent vocal woman .. Doesn’t seem like @MahuaMoitra ever tried to ‘hide’ her branded bag.. She had a flourishing corporate career & bought branded items with her own hard earned money? Haw! How ‘controversial’" she tweeted.