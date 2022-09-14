Trinamool Congress workers are not "wearing bangles," and if one of them is harmed, two BJP members would be thrashed, said West Bengal minister Udayan Guha on Wednesday.

Guha, the MLA from Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, made the remark on Tuesday at a party meeting in Sitalkuchi, just after BJP rallies in Kolkata and Howrah became violent.

“We are not wearing bangles. If my boys are attacked, we will not sit idle. They should remember that if they beat up one of us, we will hit back by thrashing two of them," said Guha, the North Bengal Development Minister.

According to the BJP, such comments are to be expected from TMC leaders who speak the 'language of lumpen'.

BJP state spokesman Samik Bhattacharya remarked that the more the TMC's wrongdoing is revealed, the more desperate its leaders get, and such statements are made out of desperation".

Earlier on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that police could have fired on "violent" BJP demonstrators during their march to the state secretariat, but the government used "maximum" restraint.

Banerjee further claimed that the saffron party sent in goons equipped with explosives on trains from outside the state to cause havoc during Tuesday's 'Nabanna Abhijan.'