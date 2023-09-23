Trinamool Congress MP Mausam Noor has penned a letter to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, urging quick action in response to an unsettling incident that transpired during the Special Session held on September 21, 2023. In her letter titled "Urgent action required against political sloganeering by visitors in the Rajya Sabha gallery on Sept 21, 2023," she expressed her deep concern and disappointment regarding the matter.

In the letter, Mausam Noor detailed the events that unfolded on that day. A group of individuals, seated in the Visitor's Gallery, began raising slogans and causing a disturbance within the precincts of the House. The incident not only disrupted proceedings but also cast a shadow over the effectiveness of the rules and regulations governing the House.

She expressed her dismay at the breach of security measures, despite the diligence of the Rajya Sabha marshals, that allowed an individual to engage in political sloganeering. The incident is seen as a clear violation of Rule 264, which explicitly delineates the expected conduct of individuals within the Visitor's Gallery during parliamentary sessions.

Rule 264 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha lays out the regulations governing visitors. It states, "Admission to Visitors' Galleries of Rajya Sabha is regulated by the regulations made in pursuance of Rule 264 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha. Under the regulations, a member can apply for a visitor's card for a person who is known to him personally or in select cases, for those who have been introduced to the member by a person who is personally known to him. It is in the latter class of cases that members are to exercise utmost care. Members are advised to bear in mind that they are responsible for any untoward incident or undesirable thing happening in the galleries as a result of anything done by holders of cards issued at the request of such members."