Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar has resigned from his parliamentary seat, expressing strong dissent over the handling of the RG Kar Doctor rape and murder case. Sircar, in a letter addressed to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, outlined his concerns about corruption within the party, citing the mishandling of the scandal and systemic issues at the grassroots level.

Sircar, a former IAS officer, voiced his frustration with the government's failure to address the outpouring of public anger following the tragic incident. He lamented the government's inaction in punishing the individuals responsible, particularly corrupt doctors holding key positions. "I have not seen such total no-confidence against the government, even when it says something correct," he wrote in his letter dated September 8, 2024.

His resignation is seen as a major blow to the TMC, as Sircar was a prominent figure who actively fought against the authoritarian policies of the ruling BJP.

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