Opposition parties MPs including TMC MP Mahua Moitra and BSP MP Danish Ali, walked out from the Parliament Ethics Committee meeting.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra appeared before the Parliament Ethics Committee in connection with the 'cash for query' charge against her.

While leaving the meeting, Moitra said that the panel asked “filthy questions”.

Moitra has been embroiled in a political controversy, following BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, where it has been alleged that Moitra received bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group.



Also Read: TMC MLA Mahua Moitra wants to 'cross-examine' lawyer at ethics panel hearing

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra said that she would appear before the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha on Thursday (November 2) as per the panel's order in the ongoing cash-for-query row.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she posted a two-page letter, in which she mentioned her wish to "cross-examine" Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who accused the MP of taking bribes for asking questions in Parliament. Moitra has also reiterated her demand to cross-examine businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who in a "sworn affidavit" alleged the MP of sharing her Parliament login details with him to ask questions in the House.