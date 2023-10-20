Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's lawyer has withdrawn from a defamation case filed by her over allegations that she took bribes to ask questions in parliament. Moitra's lawyer withdrew from the case after a dramatic 'conflict of interest' claim in court today.

Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who has reportedly provided 'evidence' to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Moitra, told the Delhi High Court that senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the Trinamool Congress MP, had approached him to drop the CBI complaint against her.

Dehradai, whos is also Mahua Moitra's estranged partner, said that the senior advocate had called him yesterday and had asked him to withdraw the CBI complaint in exchange for the return of the dog.

Moitra and Dehadrai have been fighting over their pet Rottweiler, Henry. Reports state that in the last six months, the Trinamool MP has filed multiple police complaints against Dehadrai for alleged criminal trespass, theft, vulgar messages and abuse.

Dehadrai's revelation led to the judge, Justice Sachin Datta, saying "I'm appalled". He asked Moitra's lawyer if he had been in touch with the defendant.

To this, Sankarnarayan replied, "I spoke to my client and said I know Jai. Let me try and speak to him."

The judge then questioned Sankaranarayan on his attempts to act as a mediator between the two.

"If you tried to play the mediator, how are you eligible to appear in this case as counsel for plaintiff?" Justice Datta asked. This prompted Sankaranarayan to withdraw from the case.

The court meanwhile has scheduled the next hearing for October 31.

