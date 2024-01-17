Trinamool Congress MP Dibyendu Adhikari has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that he fears violence will break out in West Bengal on January 22, the day of the Ram Mandir consecration event.

Dibyendu Adhikari, who is the brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that a section of leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were trying to ignite "fire in the name of samhati diwas".

"There will be scope for fanning the fire of divisionism instigated by frustrated political stalwarts who may be on the prowl to flicker communal clashes," Dibyendu Adhikari wrote in his letter.

TMC observes Sanhati Diwas to mark the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

The Trinamool MP has also written to Governor CV Ananda Bose, whom he met along with his father and MP Sishir Adhikari a week ago.

Dibyendu Adhikari was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 on a TMC ticket. However, since 2021, he has not been seen at any TMC events and has often been critical of the state government.