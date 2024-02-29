The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken decisive action against one of its own, suspending Sheikh Shahjahan, a prominent figure within the party, for a duration of six years. The decision was announced by TMC leader Derek O'Brien in Kolkata following the arrest of Sheikh by the West Bengal police earlier today.

The suspension comes in the wake of mounting allegations and legal troubles surrounding Sheikh, who had been on the run for 55 days prior to his apprehension by state authorities. The charges against him and his associates revolve around accusations of land grab and sexual harassment, stemming from contentious events in the Sandeshkhali island of North 24 Parganas district.

Sheikh's arrest marks a significant turn of events in a case that has gripped public attention in West Bengal. The arrest was executed by a special Bengal police team late at night in the North 24 Parganas district, culminating in his remand to police custody for a period of 10 days by a local court.

The decision to suspend Sheikh from the party for six years underscores the TMC's commitment to upholding integrity and accountability within its ranks. Derek O'Brien, in making the announcement, also issued a challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), urging them to take similar actions against their leaders embroiled in corruption cases and criminal charges.

The unfolding saga surrounding Sheikh Shahjahan has drawn the attention of higher authorities, including the Calcutta High Court, which recently ordered his addition to the Sandeshkhali case. The court's directive paved the way for law enforcement agencies to take necessary action, ultimately leading to his arrest.

Sandeshkhali, a region in the North 24 Parganas district, has been a focal point of unrest and agitation in recent weeks, with allegations of land grab and sexual misconduct casting a shadow over the community. The suspension of Sheikh from the TMC signals a proactive step towards addressing the grievances and restoring trust within the affected populace.