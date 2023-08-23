Trinamool Congress (TMC) took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mocked the latter’s frequent foreign trips amid recent escalation in Manipur.

The TMC also blamed the Prime Minister for being selective while choosing priority.

The TMC on X wrote: "Off again to a foreign tour, our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi still has no time for #Manipur We call it selective priority!"

Off again to a foreign tour, our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi still has no time for #Manipur



We call it selective priority!#Manipur #Manipur_violence #ModiInBRICS pic.twitter.com/8cz9I91xW2 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 23, 2023

Earlier this month, the members of Trinamool Mahila Congress took to the streets of Siliguri and staged a protest over atrocities against women in Manipur.



Also Read: Assam: Assam: TMC slams PM Modi over his silence on alleged financial irregularities exposed in CAG report

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said PM Narendra Modi should see the condition of women in Manipur and take proper steps. Mentioning the new abbreviation coined by Prime Minister Modi for the NDA she said the “aspiration” has been given to the people who assault and get away with it.

PM Modi’s new full form of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is - New India, Developed Nation, Aspiration of People of India, the TMC leader added.